Saturn and its rings

By in Today's Image | August 31, 2018

Beautiful capture of Saturn and its major rings – and even the gap between the rings, known as Cassini’s Division – from Tom Wildoner.

View larger. | Photo by Tom Wildoner at the Dark Side Observatory, Weatherly, Pennsylvania. August 28, 2018. Sky-Watcher Esprit 120mmED Triplet Refractor, Celestron CGEM-DX mount, ASI 290MC, and Televue 2.5x Powermate (1.25”). Captured with SharpCap software (best 25% of 30k frames) and processed in Corel Paintshop Pro. Thank you, Tom!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

