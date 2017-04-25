Raining stars

John Ashley wrote on April 22, 2017:
I prepared for a deluge, but this morning’s Lyrid meteor shower was more like a sprinkle. Over five hours (11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.), only three meteors flashing across the northeastern sky were bright enough to shine through west Tucson’s sky glow.
Thanks, John!
We heard from others that the Lyrids were not exceptionally strong this year, but, still, we got this photo and some others that are beautiful. Click here to see more photos of 2017’s Lyrid meteor shower.
