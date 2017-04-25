menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

250,725 subscribers and counting ...

Raining stars

By in Today's Image | April 25, 2017

Although they’re called shooting stars, meteors aren’t star-related. They’re really comet dust. Nature photographer John Ashley created this composite image of the Lyrid meteor shower peak April 22.

Photo taken in Tucson, Arizona by John Ashley.

John Ashley wrote on April 22, 2017:

I prepared for a deluge, but this morning’s Lyrid meteor shower was more like a sprinkle. Over five hours (11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.), only three meteors flashing across the northeastern sky were bright enough to shine through west Tucson’s sky glow.

Thanks, John!

We heard from others that the Lyrids were not exceptionally strong this year, but, still, we got this photo and some others that are beautiful. Click here to see more photos of 2017’s Lyrid meteor shower.

Visit John Ashley Fine Art

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Leo loses his tail. We gain a constellation

2 hours ago

Kochab and Pherkad in Little Dipper

2 days ago

Tonight

Leo loses his tail. We gain a constellation

Today's Image

Raining stars

Raining stars

We're Social all the time