Rainbow over Ciudad Juárez, Mexico

By in Today's Image | August 4, 2017

We usually see photos from photographer Josh Blash from the Atlantic coast, up around New Hampshire. This photo of Juárez – in the Chihuahuan Desert – was a delightful surprise.

Josh Blash caught this photo on August 1, 2017 and wrote: “While out exploring El Paso on Tuesday, I came across this rainbow over Ciudad Juárez, Mexico a little before sunset.”

Happy travels, Josh!

