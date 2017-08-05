Preparing for the solar eclipse

Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan wrote in early August:
With just weeks left for the Great American Eclipse, I decided to shoot the sunrise sequence using my solar filter. During the eclipse, I’ll likewise be focusing on doing a wide-angle and telephoto composite. The foreground was taken before the sunrise to get a silhouette of the Empire State Building in New York City. The remaining solar disc imaging was done using my solar filter.
Canon 5D Mark III, Canon EF 100-400 mm F4.5-5.6 L Lens
Exposures:
Foreground – 220mm @ ISO 100, F8.0, 1/800s
Sun sequence: 220mm @ ISO 640, F8.0, 1/320s spaced 2 minutes 30 seconds apart
Solar Filter: Thousand Oaks Filter
Thank you, Gowri!
