menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

255,907 subscribers and counting ...

Preparing for the solar eclipse

By in Today's Image | August 5, 2017

As the total solar eclipse nears, photographers like Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan are testing their equipment and settings.

Sunrise over the Empire State Building in NYC. Photo by Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan at Pier C Park, Hoboken, New Jersey.

Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan wrote in early August:

With just weeks left for the Great American Eclipse, I decided to shoot the sunrise sequence using my solar filter. During the eclipse, I’ll likewise be focusing on doing a wide-angle and telephoto composite. The foreground was taken before the sunrise to get a silhouette of the Empire State Building in New York City. The remaining solar disc imaging was done using my solar filter.

Canon 5D Mark III, Canon EF 100-400 mm F4.5-5.6 L Lens

Exposures:
Foreground – 220mm @ ISO 100, F8.0, 1/800s
Sun sequence: 220mm @ ISO 640, F8.0, 1/320s spaced 2 minutes 30 seconds apart

Solar Filter: Thousand Oaks Filter

Thank you, Gowri!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

See Earth's shadow and Belt of Venus

5 hours ago

Watch for Cassiopeia the Queen

2 days ago

Tonight

See Earth’s shadow and Belt of Venus

Today's Image

Preparing for the solar eclipse

Preparing for the solar eclipse

We're Social all the time