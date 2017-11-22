menu
Last night’s moon, Saturn, Mercury

By in Today's Image | November 22, 2017

If you’ve been watching the west after sunset, you know the young moon is back. It has swept past the planets Saturn and Mercury and still hovers not far from them, with its lighted face pointed toward them.

November 21, 2017 photo via Annie Lewis in Madrid, Spain.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

