menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

258,434 subscribers and counting ...

Crepuscular rays from the moon

By in Today's Image | August 15, 2017

Crepuscular rays from the moon – August 11, 2017 – from Vancouver Island.

View larger. | Photo by James Younger.

James Younger frequently camps at Vancouver Island and catches many wonderful sky sights from its shores. He captured these crepuscular rays – or moon rays – this past weekend, likely while watching for Perseid meteors! Thank you, James!

Photo by James Younger.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Moon to cover star Aldebaran

5 hours ago

Ophiuchus is part of the zodiac, too

2 days ago

Tonight

Moon to cover star Aldebaran

Today's Image

Crepuscular rays from the moon

Crepuscular rays from the moon

We're Social all the time