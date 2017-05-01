menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

250,851 subscribers and counting ...

Milky Way over New Zealand

By in Today's Image | May 1, 2017

The core of the Milky Way is coming back into view in the evening. Here’s a preview, from a glorious Southern Hemisphere vantage point.

Milky Way core – April 21, 2017 – by Lukas Gallo Photography.

Lukas Gallo Photography submitted this photo to EarthSky Facebook:

The galactic core of Milky Way over Lake Tekapo in New Zealand, an International Dark Sky Reserve.

Nikon D7200,Sigma 18-35mm f1.8 Art

25sec x 12 images stacked 18mm ISO 1600

Thank you, Lukas!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Moon and Gemini stars on May 1

6 hours ago

Venus at its brightest in morning sky

2 days ago

Tonight

Moon and Gemini stars on May 1

Today's Image

Milky Way over New Zealand

Milky Way over New Zealand

We're Social all the time