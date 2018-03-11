Patty Singer in California captured this beautiful image on February 22, 2018. She wrote:
This was taken on Route 62 just a bit outside of Joshua Tree as we were headed back to the LA area. It was snowing very fine, but also a fine rain mist was falling. We saw this low rainbow off to the side towards the mountain and immediaty stopped on a side road to capture this.
By the way, Patty said she was told later this rainbow is called a mist bow, also known as a fog bow. Is it? No. We asked sky optics expert Les Cowley of the great website Atmospheric Optics who said:
I see a rainbow from smallish raindrops. A mist or fog bow is broader and almost white.
Thanks for the wonderful photo, Patty, and thank you, Les!
Bottom line: A low rainbow near Joshua Tree, California.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.