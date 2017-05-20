Meet the Leo Triplet

Trevor Jones said he created a one-hour, 45-minute of a region of the sky within the constellation Leo the Lion, in order to create this wonderful image of the Leo Triplet. He wrote:
The Leo Triplet of galaxies is a wonderful collection of galaxies within the same field of view. Every year around this time, I point my camera and telescope towards these diverse galaxies to improve upon my image from years past. This photo was captured from my backyard in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada.
Mount: Sky-Watcher HEQ5
Telescope: Explore Scientific ED102 CF
Camera: ZWO ASI071MC-Cool (Color)
Guide Scope: Altair Astro Starwave 50mm
Guide Camera: Altair Astro GPCAM2
Thank you, Trevor!
