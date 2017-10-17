menu
Lenticular cloud over Mt. Rainier

By in Today's Image | October 17, 2017

Gary Peltz in Seattle caught this spectacular image of a lenticular cloud over Mt. Rainier on October 14, 2017.

Photo by Gary Peltz

More info and photos: Lenticular clouds look like UFOs

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

