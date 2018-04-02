Forgotten boat and 3 planets

Nima Asadzadeh at Lake Urmia, Iran, composed this beautiful composite image of 33 vertical shots acquired March 26, 2018, around 3:30 a.m. The brightest starlike object in this image is Jupiter (on the far right). Below and to the left of Jupiter – below the little arc of three stars – is the bright red star Antares in the constellation Scorpius. Two more planets, Mars (right) and Saturn (left) are the bright starlike objects above the left side of the boat. Here are some details on the shot:
Nikon D7200 – Nikkor 18-140@18mm. Exif Of each shot: Shutter Speed 20″ – ISO 3200 – Aperture f/4.5. Photos were stitched in PTGui and entire photo processed in Adobe ACR and Adobe Photoshop.
Thank you, Nima!
This is a good week to look for Jupiter, Mars and Saturn. See Jupiter near the moon from late night April 2 and 3 to dawn April 3 and 4. Mars and Saturn are in conjunction April 2 and are together before dawn – in a single binocular field – all week. Plus Saturn and Mars are very near the moon on the morning of April 7.
Visit EarthSky’s guide to the bright planets (updated monthly)
Bottom line: Photo of three planets and a forgotten boat.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.