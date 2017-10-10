menu
Fall colors in New Hampshire

By in Today's Image | October 10, 2017

“Fall colors are back,” wrote photographer Manish Mamtani.

Photo taken October 7, 2017 by Manish Mamtani, along the Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire, a 34-mile scenic highway that stretches between the towns of Lincoln to Conway.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

