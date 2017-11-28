menu
Early morning halo over Idaho

By in Today's Image | November 28, 2017

Sheryl R. Garrison in north Idaho wrote: “This morning began with a stunning sunrise followed by a beautiful 22-degree halo over the Pend Oreille river.”

Photo taken November 25, 2017 by Sheryl R. Garrison. Visit her website.

