Coyote and apple in rural New Mexico

Earlier this week, we posted an image of a coyote in a park, but of course they’re in rural locations, too. Richard Hasbrouck wrote:
Taken in our yard in the rural mountain village of Truchas, New Mexico. When I looked out the window there was “Trixter,” the name Navajos give to coyote. He was looking over some of our fallen apples. Fortunately, my camera was at hand so I was able to document him departing with an apple in his mouth. This was a one-time event.
Thank you, Richard!
Help EarthSky keep going! Please donate what you can to our annual crowd-funding campaign.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.