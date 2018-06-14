menu
Coyote and apple in rural New Mexico

By in Today's Image | June 14, 2018

Coyotes prefer meat, but they’ll also eat insects, fruit and grass if that’s what’s available.

Coyote and apple. Richard Hasbrouck captured this shot in the summer of 2012. Canon EOS Mk III, Canon 24-105 mm @ 105 mm, f/5.6, 1/200 sec, ISO 400.

Earlier this week, we posted an image of a coyote in a park, but of course they’re in rural locations, too. Richard Hasbrouck wrote:

Taken in our yard in the rural mountain village of Truchas, New Mexico. When I looked out the window there was “Trixter,” the name Navajos give to coyote. He was looking over some of our fallen apples. Fortunately, my camera was at hand so I was able to document him departing with an apple in his mouth. This was a one-time event.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

