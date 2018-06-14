Coyote and apple in rural New Mexico

Earlier this week, we posted an image of a coyote in a park, but of course they’re in rural locations, too. Richard Hasbrouck wrote:

Taken in our yard in the rural mountain village of Truchas, New Mexico. When I looked out the window there was “Trixter,” the name Navajos give to coyote. He was looking over some of our fallen apples. Fortunately, my camera was at hand so I was able to document him departing with an apple in his mouth. This was a one-time event.