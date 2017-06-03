menu
Close conjunction of Venus and Uranus

By in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | June 3, 2017

Planet Venus passed 1.8 degrees south of planet Uranus on June 2, 2017, and Eliot Herman in Tucson captured their close conjunction.

Composite image of Uranus and Venus on June 2 from Eliot Herman. You can see just a hint of Uranus’ green color.

Eliot Herman in Tucson told EarthSky:

Uranus isn’t easy to spot, just below visual range, but with any aid it is there. But, with the breaking dawn, the window to see them here before dawn breaks is short, maybe 30-40 minutes. Just a tiny dot compared to Venus, capturing both with the 2-degree separation.

Jupiter and moon ought to be more impressive on June 3.

Photo captured with a Nikon D800 and Nikon F4 300 mm lens with a 1.7X teleconverter @ ISO 1250, 1 sec exposures with 21 images stacked.

Image just before 4 a.m. in the predawn.

