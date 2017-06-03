Close conjunction of Venus and Uranus

Eliot Herman in Tucson told EarthSky:
Uranus isn’t easy to spot, just below visual range, but with any aid it is there. But, with the breaking dawn, the window to see them here before dawn breaks is short, maybe 30-40 minutes. Just a tiny dot compared to Venus, capturing both with the 2-degree separation.
Jupiter and moon ought to be more impressive on June 3.
Photo captured with a Nikon D800 and Nikon F4 300 mm lens with a 1.7X teleconverter @ ISO 1250, 1 sec exposures with 21 images stacked.
Image just before 4 a.m. in the predawn.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.