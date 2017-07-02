Artificial space clouds over U.S. East

Last Thursday morning, June 29, 2017, NASA launched a sounding rocket that created colorful clouds in space, visible to observers from New York to North Carolina. Robert Williams in Hanover, Pennsylvania caught this image of the artificial clouds. Robert told EarthSky:

The clouds were quite noticeable to the unaided eye once they began appearing. They started out as orbs and then morphed into clouds. 8 sec., 14mm, 800iso, f/2.8 I cropped and modified the brightness a bit, but not the color.

The rocket’s mission was to test a new multi-canister ejection system for deploying vapors in rocket missions for studying Earth’s upper atmosphere and ionosphere, aka aurora soundings. Read more about the NASA sounding rocket that created these clouds