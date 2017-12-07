Christmas lights and the king tide

Here’s another photo from Pismo Beach, California. Mimi Ditchie captured these Christmas lights on Pismo Pier on the day of the king tide – an especially high spring tide – that followed Sunday’s supermoon. That supermoon was the closest and brightest full moon of 2017; see photos here. Supermoons might not look bigger to the eye (although some say they do look bigger), but they definitely affect earthly tides, and the highest and lowest tides tend to come in the day or so following the full moon. Mimi wrote:

This photo was taken on Monday during the king tide at Pismo Beach, California. The tide was -1.5 near sunset (after being extremely high in the morning) I had to wait until around 5:30 p.m. until it was dark enough for the Christmas tree to be visible. It was then reflected on the wet sand of the low tide.

Thank you, Mimi!

