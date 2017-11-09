menu
Birds and sun, New Delhi, India

By in Today's Image | November 9, 2017

C.B. Devgun wrote that it was a foggy morning in New Delhi – November 8, 2017 – when he captured this photo.

Photo by C.B. Devgun.

