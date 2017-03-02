menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

246,721 subscribers and counting ...

Annular eclipse after sunrise

By in Today's Image | March 2, 2017

Thank you, Vincent Bouchama, for your beautiful composite of Sunday’s solar eclipse!

Composite image of February 26, 2017 annular solar eclipse – aka a “ring of fire” eclipse – from northern Patagonia by Vincent Bouchama. Created from a series of exposures at 3-minute intervals.

This stunning composite image is making the rounds on social media today. It’s from last Sunday (February 26, 2017) when the new moon moved directly in front of the sun, creating a solar eclipse. This was an annular eclipse, or ring of fire eclipse; that is, the moon was in a distant part of its orbit and not large enough as seen from Earth to cover the sun completely. At mid-eclipse, an outer ring of the sun’s surface appeared around the moon. The image comes from Vincent Bouchama , who was in northern Patagonia on eclipse day.

At Vincent’s location that day, the annular phase of the eclipse lasted a only 45 seconds.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Venus’ retrograde starts March 2

13 hours ago

Don't miss moon and Venus February 28

3 days ago

Tonight

Venus’ retrograde starts March 2

Today's Image

Annular eclipse after sunrise

Annular eclipse after sunrise

We're Social all the time