Parade of moon and planets

By in Today's Image | August 19, 2018

Last night’s lineup of Mars, Saturn, the star Antares, the moon, Jupiter, and Venus in the sky over Yuen Long, Hong Kong, by Matthew Chin.

View larger | August 18, 2018. Image via Matthew Chin.

