Moon, Jupiter, Jupiter’s moons

By in Today's Image | January 19, 2017

Jupiter and its Galilean moons with Earth’s moon at the last quarter phase, captured Thursday morning.

January 19, 2017 last quarter moon and bright planet Jupiter, with several of Jupiter’s moons visible, via Karl Diefenderfer in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Karl Diefenderfer wrote:

Jupiter and its Galilean moons with the last quarter Wolf Moon. The clouds finally disappeared this morning, and, even though the image is a little grainy, I was able to image Jupiter’s moons with our moon, with a little earthshine added in for good measure!

Thank you, Karl!

The moon will be near Jupiter on the morning of January 20, too. Read more.

Bottom line: Moon, Jupiter, Jupiter’s moons on January 19, 2017.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

