Milky Way and zodiacal light over Death Valley

By in Today's Image | March 8, 2018

Jeff Berkes captured the Milky Way and the zodiacal light from California’s Death Valley National Park on February 16.

Jeff described his image:

The zodiacal light from Death Valley National Park on February 16, 2018. It was so bright this particular night with extremely clear conditions.

How to see the zodiacal light

Bottom line: Photo of Milky Way and zodiacal light over Death Valley.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

