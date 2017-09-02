menu
Milky Way over Cape Hatteras lighthouse

By in Today's Image | September 2, 2017

John Entwistle captured this shot in mid-August on North Carolina’s Cape Hatteras.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Today's Image

