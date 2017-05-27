menu
Young moon returns to the west

By in Today's Image | May 27, 2017

This very special young moon marks the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Very tough to spot on May 26 from locations east of the Atlantic, but the Americas had a better shot at it.

Young moon on May 26, 2017 by Helio C. Vital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Young moon on May 26, 2017 by Ken Gallagher Photography in Arizona.

Young moon on May 26, 2017 by Dinh Nguyen.

Young moon on May 27, 2017 from Hong Kong, by Matthew Chin.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

