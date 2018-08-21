Glenn Hughson in Thompson Township, Michigan, caught Mars – still at its brightest in Earth’s sky since 2003 – near the moon on July 28, 2018. He wrote:
We were launching bottle rockets on the shore of Lake Michigan as the moon and Mars both rose over the horizon. There was no mistaking that reddish glow of Mars!
Canon 70D, 6s exposure
Thanks, Glenn!
Mars will be near the moon again – all night – on August 22 and 23, 2018:
Bottom line: Mars, the moon, a bottle rocket from the shores of Lake Michigan.
