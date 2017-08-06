menu
Lighthouse lightning

By in Today's Image | August 6, 2017

Jerry James took this shot in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He calls it “Patience is Key.”

Jerry James captured this image on August 3, 2017. He wrote:

Tonight was the perfect example of the waiting game. We set up and waited to see if anything was going to happen, it did but it wasn’t much and it only lasted a couple minutes but because we was ready we was able to get the shot.

Thanks Jerry!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

Today's Image

