Lavender field under the Milky Way

By in Today's Image | September 8, 2018

Lavender, lavender, lavender and stars! Grafixart Sam captured this image on a summer night in the Provence region of France.

View larger. | Photo taken in Valensole, Provence, France by Grafixart Sam. Thanks, Sam!

Find a map of lavender fields in Valensole, Provence, France here

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

