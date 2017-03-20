menu
Last sunset of winter sun pillar

By in Today's Image | March 20, 2017

Photographer Josh Blash caught this sun pillar last night in Hampton, New Hampshire. It’s caused by ice crystals drifting in the air.

March 19, 2017 sunset and sun pillar by Josh Blash.

Read more: What is a sun pillar or light pillar?

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

