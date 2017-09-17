menu
Lake Louise

By in Today's Image | September 17, 2017

“The smoke from a wildfire created a great mood.”

Lake Louise is a glacial lake within Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. Manish Mamtani captured this image on September 5, 2017 . He wrote:

The smoke from a wildfire created a great mood. I used NiSi Filters to show the movement in the clouds and cut through the reflection in the foreground to show the rocks.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

