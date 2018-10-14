Jupiter in the rearview mirror

NASA’s Juno spacecraft took this color-enhanced image on September 6, 2018, as the spacecraft performed its 15th close flyby of Jupiter. At the time, Juno was about 55,600 miles (89,500 km) from the planet’s cloud tops, above a southern latitude of approximately 75 degrees.

Citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt created this image using data from the spacecraft’s JunoCam imager.

JunoCam’s raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products here.

Via NASA