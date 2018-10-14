menu
Jupiter in the rearview mirror

By in Today's Image | October 14, 2018

In the final minutes of a close flyby of Jupiter on September 6, the Juno spacecraft captured this departing view of the planet’s swirling southern hemisphere.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft took this color-enhanced image on September 6, 2018, as the spacecraft performed its 15th close flyby of Jupiter. At the time, Juno was about 55,600 miles (89,500 km) from the planet’s cloud tops, above a southern latitude of approximately 75 degrees.

Citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt created this image using data from the spacecraft’s JunoCam imager.

JunoCam’s raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products here.

Via NASA

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

