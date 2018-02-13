Jupiter’s North Temperate Belt

Astrophotographer Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan, who has contributed many fine images to EarthSky’s pages, recently submitted this image, saying:
This is the post-processed image of the North Temperate Belt of Jupiter as imaged by Juno space craft during it February 7, 2018 flyby on the Perijove-11 mission.
This is my first time processing the raw images downloaded directly from the Juno spacecraft’s Junocam.
I was really surprised and excited to see NASA encouraging its fans to download the RAW images and process them as per their needs and upload it to the Public Gallery.
New raw images are available for processing at:
Thank you for the image and the info, Gowri!
Read more: Visits Juno’s website at NASA
Bottom line: Processed image from February 7, 2018 flyby of Juno spacecraft past Jupiter.
