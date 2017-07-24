ISS photobombs a lightning storm

Susan Gies Jensen in Odessa, Washington posted this photo to EarthSky Facebook on July 21, 2017. She wrote:

A dramatic electrical storm brought lightning to the area around 1 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, far off to the north of my place. I took advantage of this opportunity to create a timelapse video with the stills I captured [see video below].

When I reviewed each image, I was surprised that I also caught the International Space Station. It was traveling in the same direction as the storm!

The NASA notification was spot-on: “Thu Jul 20 1:35 AM, Visible: 4 min, Max Height: 43°, Appears: 30° above WNW, Disappears: 11° above ENE”.