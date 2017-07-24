menu
ISS photobombs a lightning storm

By in Today's Image | July 24, 2017

See it scooting along the top of this image, taken last week by Susan Gies Jensen? She also made a video from her still images. See it here, and learn to spot the station.

See the streak of the International Space Station (ISS), at the top of the image? Photo by Susan Gies Jensen.

Susan Gies Jensen in Odessa, Washington posted this photo to EarthSky Facebook on July 21, 2017. She wrote:

A dramatic electrical storm brought lightning to the area around 1 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, far off to the north of my place. I took advantage of this opportunity to create a timelapse video with the stills I captured [see video below].

When I reviewed each image, I was surprised that I also caught the International Space Station. It was traveling in the same direction as the storm!

The NASA notification was spot-on: “Thu Jul 20 1:35 AM, Visible: 4 min, Max Height: 43°, Appears: 30° above WNW, Disappears: 11° above ENE”.

Thank you, Susan!

Receive alerts from NASA that’ll help you Spot the Station

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

