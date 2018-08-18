menu
Here are 7 of Saturn’s moons

By in Today's Image | August 18, 2018

Saturn has 62 moons with confirmed orbits, 53 of which have names and only 13 of which have diameters larger than about 30 miles (50 km). Here are 7 of them!

View larger. | Tom Wildoner captured this image of 7 of Saturn’s moons at The Dark Side Observatory, Weatherly, Pennsylvania, USA.

Tom Wildoner wrote:

Here is a view of at least seven of Saturn’s moons taken on August 4, 2018. Two different over-exposed images were used using the ZWO ASI290MC camera and SharpCap software package.

Tech Specs: Sky-Watcher Esprit 120mmED Triplet Refractor, Celestron CGEM-DX mount, ASI 290MC. Captured with SharpCap software and Corel Paintshop Pro.

I asked Tom if he used an occulting disk to blot out the image of Saturn itself, so tht the faint moons would become visible. He said no, adding:

The over-exposure itself causes Saturn to burn right through the image. It’s basically a white hole in the picture.

Thanks, Tom!

Bottom line: An August 4, 2018, photo of seven of Saturn’s moons.

