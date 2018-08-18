Here are 7 of Saturn’s moons

Tom Wildoner wrote:
Here is a view of at least seven of Saturn’s moons taken on August 4, 2018. Two different over-exposed images were used using the ZWO ASI290MC camera and SharpCap software package.
Tech Specs: Sky-Watcher Esprit 120mmED Triplet Refractor, Celestron CGEM-DX mount, ASI 290MC. Captured with SharpCap software and Corel Paintshop Pro.
I asked Tom if he used an occulting disk to blot out the image of Saturn itself, so tht the faint moons would become visible. He said no, adding:
The over-exposure itself causes Saturn to burn right through the image. It’s basically a white hole in the picture.
Thanks, Tom!
Also visit Tom’s blog LeisurelyScientist.com
Bottom line: An August 4, 2018, photo of seven of Saturn’s moons.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.