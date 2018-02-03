Misty sunrise, happy dog

Sam Kelly captured this image on a chilly morning in December 2017 in

Dedham, a village in northeast Essex, England. Sam said:

Thermals were required … Brrr!

Thanks Sam! By the way, Sam’s photo was a finalist in a banner competition for the Facebook page Essex Life, for the month of February 2018. It didn’t win, but we still love it. See the other finalists here.

Thank you all so much for your entries to the first banner competition of 2018, the response has been incredible! After… Posted by Essex Life on Thursday, January 25, 2018

Bottom line: Photo of sunrise in Dedham, England.

