Misty sunrise, happy dog

By in Today's Image | February 3, 2018

Misty and golden sunrise in England, with a man walking his very happy dog!

Image via Sam Kelly.

Sam Kelly captured this image on a chilly morning in December 2017 in
Dedham, a village in northeast Essex, England. Sam said:

Thermals were required … Brrr!

Thanks Sam! By the way, Sam's photo was a finalist in a banner competition for the Facebook page Essex Life, for the month of February 2018. It didn't win, but we still love it.

Thank you all so much for your entries to the first banner competition of 2018, the response has been incredible! After…

Posted by Essex Life on Thursday, January 25, 2018

Bottom line: Photo of sunrise in Dedham, England.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

