Green flash at sunset

By in Today's Image | March 22, 2017

It’s easiest to see a green flash with optical aid, but you have to be very careful not to look too soon, or you’ll dazzle – or damage – your eyes.

Green flash at sunset, in this case a tinge of green on the sun’s upper edge. March 15, 2017 image via Mike Busch of GreatSouthBayImages.com. Thanks, Mike!

Read more: How can I see a green flash?

Check out this cool image of a Venus green flash

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

