Eye of the Milky Way

Mimi Ditchie captured this image on June 22, 2017. She wrote:
My friends and I hiked in the dark of the night with flashlights to find the Mobius Arch in the Alabama Hills of the Eastern Sierra. After getting lost for about 45 minutes, we eventually found our way back to the parking lot. We then found the correct trail and reached the arch within 10 minutes. We got below the arch and took quite a few photos, using a flashlight turned backwards to carefully light paint it.
Thanks for sharing it with us Mimi!
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.