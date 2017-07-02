Eye of the Milky Way

Mimi Ditchie captured this image on June 22, 2017. She wrote:

My friends and I hiked in the dark of the night with flashlights to find the Mobius Arch in the Alabama Hills of the Eastern Sierra. After getting lost for about 45 minutes, we eventually found our way back to the parking lot. We then found the correct trail and reached the arch within 10 minutes. We got below the arch and took quite a few photos, using a flashlight turned backwards to carefully light paint it.