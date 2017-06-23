El Capitan on 1st day of summer

The El Capitan granite monolith in Yosemite National Park in California, extends about 3,000 feet (900 m) from base to summit along its tallest face and is one of the world’s favorite challenges for rock climbers.

Mathias Van Hesemans captured this image on June 21, the first day of summer 2017. He wrote:

It is very hot in Yosemite this week and the snow melting is causing flooding. This is a great time for reflections around the valley floor.

Thank you Mathias!

Bottom line: Photo of El Capitan reflected in a flooded valley in Yosemite National Park.