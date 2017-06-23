El Capitan on 1st day of summer

The El Capitan granite monolith in Yosemite National Park in California, extends about 3,000 feet (900 m) from base to summit along its tallest face and is one of the world’s favorite challenges for rock climbers.
Mathias Van Hesemans captured this image on June 21, the first day of summer 2017. He wrote:
It is very hot in Yosemite this week and the snow melting is causing flooding. This is a great time for reflections around the valley floor.
Thank you Mathias!
Bottom line: Photo of El Capitan reflected in a flooded valley in Yosemite National Park.
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.