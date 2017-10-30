Flying Horse over Cusco, Peru

Linda Spadaro captured this image of the constellation Pegasus, the Flying Horse, on October 15, 2017. She wrote:

I live in the Northern Hemisphere and never really noticed Pegasus before. But traveling to Peru in October, it just dominated the night sky. I was first confused thinking it was the Big Dipper, but after research I knew I was seeing for the first time the magnificent constellation of Pegasus in an upright position to really appreciate its shape and size. I was awed at how easy it was make out the winged horse galloping through the skies … I followed it every night for the 12 nights of my visit.

I inserted lines to show the constellation Pegasus jumping over a beam of light on the ground.

Nikon D750, wide angle lens.