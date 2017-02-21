Chicago from St. Joseph, Michigan

Joshua Nowicki wrote:
This may not look like much, but that is the view of a building (in the center of the sun) in Chicago, Illinois from Saint Joseph, Michigan which is ~60 miles away (~100 km) as the crow flies. February 18, 2017. Photo taken from the bluff in St. Joseph.
Thank you, Joshua!
