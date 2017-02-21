menu
Chicago from St. Joseph, Michigan

By in Today's Image | February 21, 2017

The little building in the center of the sunset is in Chicago, as seen from across Lake Michigan, 60 miles away.

Photo taken February 18, 2017 by Joshua Nowicki – Photography.

Joshua Nowicki wrote:

This may not look like much, but that is the view of a building (in the center of the sun) in Chicago, Illinois from Saint Joseph, Michigan which is ~60 miles away (~100 km) as the crow flies. February 18, 2017. Photo taken from the bluff in St. Joseph.

Thank you, Joshua!

St. Joseph, Michigan to Chicago … about 60 miles (100 km) as the crow flies.

Today's Image

