Dry ice frosts a Mars crater

By in Space | Today's Image | September 18, 2018

The white markings here are bright residual carbon dioxide ice deposits – dry ice – on the south-facing rim of a pit crater on Mars.

View larger. | The European Space Agency’s ExoMars orbiter acquired the images to create this color composite on September 2, 2018. It shows the south-facing rim of a pit crater at 68 degrees south in the Sisyphi Planum region of Mars, when that region was in late spring. The image measures 20 x 8 km (12 x 5 miles) and the resolution is 4.5 m/pixel. North is 45 degrees on the upper left. Read more about this image via ESA.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

