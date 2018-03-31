The Bonneville Salt Flats is a densely packed salt pan in northwestern Utah. Marc Tosco captured this image on March 23, 2018, at around 11 p.m. Marc wrote:
Bonneville Salt Flats is known mostly for its land speed records, however in the springtime, when a few inches of water rest on its surface, it becomes a massive, thousand-acre mirror. It is incredible at sunrise and sunset, however at night it is mystical. The stars can literally be seen beneath one’s feet. I set out to photograph movement of the stars around the celestial pole as well as the movement’s reflection in the thin salt water. A half moon illuminated the distant mountains.
For you photography buffs, here are Marc’s tech details:
Equipment Details:
Nikon D810a
24mm f/1.4
20sx180
ISO 400
Post-processing details:
180 RAW files were imported into Adobe Camera RAW where slight adjustments were made universally to all photos. Files were saved as 16bit TIFFs. These TIFFs were stacked in Photoshop in the “lighten” blending mode, hence creating the hour-long star trails.
Thank you Marc!
Bottom line: Nighttime photos of Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah, in March 2018.
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.