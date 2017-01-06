Bokeh effect in Orion

Chirag Upreti shot this photo of the very recognizable constellation Orion the Hunter – known for its colorful and bright stars – in late December 2016 at Croton Point Park in New York. He used the bokeh effect, a way of shooting to keep part of the photo soft and out-of-focus. Chirag wrote:

Orion could be seen peeking just beyond the winter foliage. I wanted to capture the color spectrum between its stars, especially Betelgeuse, Meissa and Rigel that are distinct along with the winter foliage in the foreground.

The stars are deliberately out of focus to accentuate their colors, while keeping the foliage in focus. This is a ‘bokeh effect’ and turns out it works really well on celestial bodies!

Sony A6000, 55mm, f/4.5, 4 sec exposure at ISO 4000