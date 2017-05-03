Big Dipper over Chile

Our annual fund-raiser ends May 5. EarthSky needs your help to keep going! Please donate!

Want to donate via PayPal or send a check to EarthSky? Click here.

Yuri Beletsky in Chile shared this gorgeous photo on EarthSky’s Facebook page. He wrote:

One of the most recognized asterisms in the Northern Hemisphere, the Big Dipper, looks very unusual from the South [Southern Hemisphere]. Tonight we witnessed quite an amazing view of the constellation climbing over volcanoes in the northern Chile. But the most remarkable was its reflection in calm water of the lagoon. The weather was truly spectacular with almost zero wind which allowed us to enjoy the view in full glory.

Our Facebook friends loved this photo, and there were a few comments like this one, from Stuart McIntyre:

Can’t get used to you crazy Southerners and your upside-down constellations!

Thanks Yuri!

Bottom line: Photo from Yuri Beletsky of the Big Dipper over northern Chile.

Know the Big and Little Dippers