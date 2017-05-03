menu
Big Dipper over Chile

By in Today's Image | May 3, 2017

Yuri Beletsky took this shot of the Big Dipper over Northern Chile.

Yuri Beletsky in Chile shared this gorgeous photo on EarthSky’s Facebook page. He wrote:

One of the most recognized asterisms in the Northern Hemisphere, the Big Dipper, looks very unusual from the South [Southern Hemisphere]. Tonight we witnessed quite an amazing view of the constellation climbing over volcanoes in the northern Chile. But the most remarkable was its reflection in calm water of the lagoon. The weather was truly spectacular with almost zero wind which allowed us to enjoy the view in full glory.

Our Facebook friends loved this photo, and there were a few comments like this one, from Stuart McIntyre:

Can’t get used to you crazy Southerners and your upside-down constellations!

Thanks Yuri!

From the northern U.S., Canada or similar latitudes, when you see the Big Dipper near the horizon, it’s upside-down in contrast to Yuri’s photo. From those latitudes, the Big Dipper is circumpolar, always above your horizon. Image shows Big Dipper at midnight at various seasons. Image via burro.astr.cwru.edu.

Bottom line: Photo from Yuri Beletsky of the Big Dipper over northern Chile.

Know the Big and Little Dippers

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

Today's Image

