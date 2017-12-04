See it! This weekend’s full supermoon

Read more: What is a supermoon?

Mike Cohea submitted the short timelapse of Sunday morning’s supermoon (December 3, 2017) setting over St. George’s School in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Karthik Easvur posted the timelapse above of the December 3 supermoon … “with many airplane light trails, looking as if they are trying to touch the supermoon.”

Bottom line: Photos from around the world of the early December, 2017 supermoon.

