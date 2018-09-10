menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

0 subscribers and counting ...

Beach mirrors sky over Lincolnshire, U.K.

By in Today's Image | September 10, 2018

When a thin film of water covered this beach, it looked as if people (and dogs) could walk in the sky.

Photo by John Bennett.

John Bennett wrote:

Saltfleet Haven is a magnificent wild unspoilt area on the Lincolnshire coast. It comprises a small inlet for boats, a huge beach and saltmarshes, and is a wonderful place for wildlife. The tide had just gone out, leaving less than a centimeter of water to act as this perfect mirror, reflecting the big Lincolnshire sky. The shot shows my son Jack and our dog Foxy.

Nikon D5300, Sigma 17-50mm f2.8 lens. Nothing enhanced.

Find a streetmap of Saltfleet Haven here

Thank you, John!

Bottom line: Photo of the sky reflected in a beach in Saltfleet Haven, U.K.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Will you catch the young moon on September 10?

3 hours ago

Neptune opposite the sun September 7

3 days ago

Tonight

Will you catch the young moon on September 10?


We're Social all the time