Beach mirrors sky over Lincolnshire, U.K.

John Bennett wrote:
Saltfleet Haven is a magnificent wild unspoilt area on the Lincolnshire coast. It comprises a small inlet for boats, a huge beach and saltmarshes, and is a wonderful place for wildlife. The tide had just gone out, leaving less than a centimeter of water to act as this perfect mirror, reflecting the big Lincolnshire sky. The shot shows my son Jack and our dog Foxy.
Nikon D5300, Sigma 17-50mm f2.8 lens. Nothing enhanced.
Find a streetmap of Saltfleet Haven here
Thank you, John!
Bottom line: Photo of the sky reflected in a beach in Saltfleet Haven, U.K.
