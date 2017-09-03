menu
Autumn is coming!

By in Today's Image | September 3, 2017

The start of September means that autumn is just around the corner. Manish Mamtani took this shot in September 2016 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

Today's Image

