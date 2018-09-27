menu
Hello autumn!

September 27, 2018

The sun bursting through the autumn leaves in Allaire State Park in New Jersey.

Image captured September 22, 2018 – day before the September equinox – by John Entwistle Photography.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

