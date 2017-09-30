Autumn arrives in Colorado

EarthSky tees are back! Check out the styles and colors
Manish Mamtani captured this aerial view on September 24, 2017 – two days after the September equinox. Welcome to fall for the Northern Hemisphere!
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.