Night sky from sea caves

Jack Fusco wrote:

It was an incredible night that I won’t soon forget. Two years ago, thoughts of catching the Milky Way from inside a sea cave and getting a photo of bioluminescence were two separate dreams. I never imagined that I’d be lucky enough to have it all come together in a single exposure.

Mimi Ditchie wrote:

I met up with a group of photographers to shoot the Milky Way from the California coast. The weather was predicted to be clear. Along the beach there is a ‘cave,’ which is really just a recessed area into the cliff. Several of us scooted way back in the cave while a third person, a fellow photographer, can be seen the left of the cave. To the right is the setting moon can be seen as well as some of the lights from Avila Beach.

Bottom line: Photos from Mimi Ditchie and Jack Fusco, from California sea caves.