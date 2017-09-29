menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

263,781 subscribers and counting ...

Night sky from sea caves

By in Today's Image | September 29, 2017

Two images of the Milky Way, taken on the same night from sea caves along the California coastline, hundreds of miles apart.

View larger. | Jack Fusco Photography captured this image on September 23, from a sea cave in Malibu, California. Notice the glow on the ocean; it’s bioluminescence, a biochemical light from sea creatures, the sea-going equivalent of firefly light.

Jack Fusco wrote:

It was an incredible night that I won’t soon forget. Two years ago, thoughts of catching the Milky Way from inside a sea cave and getting a photo of bioluminescence were two separate dreams.

I never imagined that I’d be lucky enough to have it all come together in a single exposure.

Swing by Jack’s site to find out more about his experience.

View larger. | Mimi Ditchie captured this image on September 23, too, a couple of hundred miles away, at Shell Beach, California.

Mimi Ditchie wrote:

I met up with a group of photographers to shoot the Milky Way from the California coast. The weather was predicted to be clear. Along the beach there is a ‘cave,’ which is really just a recessed area into the cliff. Several of us scooted way back in the cave while a third person, a fellow photographer, can be seen the left of the cave. To the right is the setting moon can be seen as well as some of the lights from Avila Beach.

Check out Mimi’s photograhy collections here.

Bottom line: Photos from Mimi Ditchie and Jack Fusco, from California sea caves.

EarthSky

EarthSky

The EarthSky team has a blast bringing you daily updates on your cosmos and world. We love your photos and welcome your news tips. Earth, Space, Human World, Tonight.

MORE ARTICLES

Every visible star is within Milky Way

9 hours ago

Moon next to Saturn on September 26

3 days ago

Tonight

Every visible star is within Milky Way

Today's Image

Night sky from sea caves

Night sky from sea caves

We're Social all the time