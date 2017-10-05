menu
Anticrepuscular rays at Georgia moonrise

By in Today's Image | October 5, 2017

Scott Kuhn captured anticrepuscular rays as the moon was rising over Fort Mountain in northern Georgia.

Photo via Scott Kuhn.

Scott said:

I know we are spoiled around here, but tonight sure was pretty.

To catch a glimpse of elusive anticrepuscular rays in your sky: Next time you see crepuscular rays – sunrays – at sunrise or sunset, turn around.

Here’s more about anticrepuscular rays

Bottom line: Photo of anticrepuscular rays at moonrise.

We're Social all the time