Anticrepuscular rays at Georgia moonrise

Scott said:

I know we are spoiled around here, but tonight sure was pretty.

To catch a glimpse of elusive anticrepuscular rays in your sky: Next time you see crepuscular rays – sunrays – at sunrise or sunset, turn around.

Bottom line: Photo of anticrepuscular rays at moonrise.